ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm would like to encourage voters to confirm their voting locations prior to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Verification of your correct polling location can be obtained via:On the Iowa Secretary of State website: www.sos.iowa.govClick the Find My Polling Place – Follow the promptsLook for CITY/SCHOOL ELECTIONSCalling the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at (515) 993-6914
Below is a list of Dallas County voting precincts:
Precinct
Polling Place Name
Polling Place AddressAdamsPeace Lutheran Church34128 L Ave., AdelAdel 1Adel Library303 S 10th St., AdelAdel 2Faith Lutheran Church602 S 14th St., AdelBeaver/Des MoinesWoodward United Methodist Church108 W 5th St., WoodwardClive 5 and 6Heartland Presbyterian Church14300 Hickman Rd., CliveColfax/AdelGrace Lutheran Church23932 Meadow Rd., AdelDe SotoDe Soto United Methodist Church421 Dallas St., De SotoLincoln/Washington/LinnWashington Township School18932 210th St., MinburnPerry 1, 2 and 3McCreary Community Building1800 Pattee St., PerrySpring Valley/DallasDawson Community Building208 S 1st St., DawsonSugar Grove/Dallas CenterDallas Center 1st Presbyterian Church1204 13th St., Dallas CenterUnionRedfield American Legion
1116 Thomas St., RedfieldUrbandale 13, 14, 15Waukee Lutheran Church of Hope305 NE Dartmoor Dr., WaukeeVan MeterVan Meter American Legion910 Main St., Van MeterWalnut/Grimes/GrantEmmanuel United Methodist Church1910 Locust St., GrangerWaukee 1Immanuel Lutheran Church900 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 2Waukee Christian Church29043 T Ave., WaukeeWaukee 3Waukee Community Center675 Walnut St, WaukeeWaukee 4Westview Church1155 SE Boone Dr, WaukeeWaukee 5St. Boniface Church1200 Warrior Ln, WaukeeWaukee 6Waukee School Administration Building560 SE University Ave, Waukee
West Des Moines 221, 222,
223, 225 and 226Lutheran Church of Hope
925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines
West Des Moines 224, 321
and 322Edgewater Wesley Life Community
9225 Cascade Ave, West Des Moines
If you have any questions regarding your polling location or any other questions, contact Dallas County Auditor at 515-993-6914 or at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/government/auditor/elections.
Polls for the Regular City/School Election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Pre-registered voters are required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. In addition, to vote in the Regular City/School Election one must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age, not currently judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote” and not convicted of a felony.
The following is a list of candidates running for the Regular City Election:
City: Adel
Office: Mayor (2 year term)James F. Peters
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Bob OckermanDaniel MillerShirley McAdon
City: Bouton
Office: Mayor (2 year term)
No candidate filed
Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year terms)Linda Neville
City: Dallas Center
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year terms)Robert B. Haxton IIRyan KlussDanny BeyerGary LichtRyan Coon
City: Dawson
Office: Mayor (2 year term)Maris MasengillColton Morman
Office: 5 At-Large City Council Member (2 year term)Clarence MormanRobin L. WolfeTammy RinnerGreg Lewis
City: DeSoto
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly SummyCarol LeeKaren Wilson
Office: 1 Council Member – To Fill VacancyTed Hansen
City: Dexter
Office: Mayor (4 year term)Adrienne Howard
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)
No candidates filed
City: Granger
Office: Mayor (2 year term)Tony L. James
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Jodi BermelMike J. Backous
City: Grimes
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Eric JohansenAndrew Borcherding
City: Linden
Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy)
No candidate filed
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Timothy P HaysJudy DaggettAlecia LleshiJune Rector
City: Minburn
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Joe StuetelbergMeaghan Bennett
City: Perry
Office: Mayor (2 year term)John D. Andorf
Office: 1 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Chuck Schott
Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 1 (4 year term)Dean Berkland
Office: 1 City Council Member Ward 3 (4 year term)Barb Wolling
City: Redfield
Office: Mayor (To Fill Vacancy) – (4 year term)Wade ReedDave Griffith
Office: 3 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)John K. HoyVince StonehockerAmber BakerDarrell M Bowman
City: Van Meter
Office: Mayor – (4 year term)Allan B. Adams
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Travis BrottLyndon Lyon
City: Waukee
Mayor: Mayor (4 year term)Courtney ClarkeShelly Hughes
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Christine CroneLarry R. LyonBen SinclairAnkush Bhatia
City: Woodward
Office: Mayor (4 year term)Todd A. Folkerts
Office: 2 At-Large City Council Member (4 year term)Kelly KirtsMatthew CavanaughJared C. Stone
Here’s a look at who is running for school board positions in Dallas County.
District: Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District
Office: ADM School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Heith HockenberryRyan J. SmithNicole WestTim Canney
Office: ADM School Board Member-To Fill Vacancy (Vote for no more than 1)Sue BrownBart BanwartKirk Feher
District: Dallas Center Grimes School District
Office: School Board Director, At-Large (Vote for no more 2)Ryan CarpenterMarc BejarnoTyler Eason
Office: School Board Director, Director District 4 (Vote for no more 1)Kathie L. Hicok
District: Perry School District
Office: Perry School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Jim LutmerLinda AndorfKenia Leticia Alarcon
District: Van Meter School District
Office: Van Meter School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 2)Brent HaynesTony Bradley
District: Waukee School District
Office: Waukee School Board Member At-Large (Vote for no more than 3)Wendy MarshAlex SmithTerry WelkerArmel Traore Dit NignanDan GehlbachMichael Schrodt
District: Woodward-Granger School District
Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 1 (Vote for no more than 1)
No candidate filed
Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 3 (Vote for no more than 1)Timothy J. Bogardus
Office: WW-GR School Board Director District # 5 (Vote for no more than 1)Angie SebastianSam BehrensJennifer Benbow