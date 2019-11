The DMACC Criminal Justice Program on the College’s Ankeny Campus sponsored a Domestic Violence Forum on Oct. 22 as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The panel featured three DMACC graduates Tiffany Allison, a local domestic violence survivor and the founder of the Soaring Hearts Foundation, Detective Don Vestal with the Urbandale Police Department and Ellie Van Dam, a domestic violence and gun violence survivor.