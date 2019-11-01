Iowa Auditor of State, Rob Sand stopped into the Boone City Council Chambers to speak on behalf of a new program initiative called, ‘PIE Chart’, Public Innovations and Efficiencies.

The purpose of this initiative is to focus on how entities that are subject to audits and how they are effectively implementing different types of efficient practices in the form of a checklist.

A checklist serves as a framework to help State and local governments increase efficiency and communicate with the public about their efforts. The following recommendations consist of a compilation of resources from across the country: from school districts, cities, counties, states, as well as federal organizations.

An example the State Auditor made was when he pointed at the heating register in the Council Chambers and noted that a proponent of the PIE chart is to improve the effectiveness of building utilities.

“Our job a lot of the time is to point out the bad, but we also want to point out the good,” said Sand.

To help with this push, Rob added employees with law enforcement experience, where they have background in financial prosecution.

He also made sure the office was operating in a non-partisan manner.

To do this, they hired a Republican, Democrat and an Independent.

We’ve also been busy on Medicade, looking to see where the money is going and that it’s being properly spent.

“The only thing you’re going to see in the end is the truth.”

He’s been conducting investigations where is might be working and where it might not be working to issue reports that can show the legislature where it’s beneficial and can be used to make improvements.

“Facts matter and I think I’m right..I hope.”