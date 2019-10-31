Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce invites businesses and residents to a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting!

Meet Elaine Payne and Melanie Schnitzer, owners of the new shopping boutique, Boutique in the City! Located at 318 S. 11th, you’ll find all sorts of wonderful items from clothing and jewelry to collectibles and décor.

The Open House is Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with the Ribbon Cutting at 5:15. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

