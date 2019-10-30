Veterans Day events planned around Nebraska City

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at community events planned for that day:

CHI Health St. Mary’s will be hosting a Veteran’s Day breakfast to honor and celebrate all veterans in our community. Breakfast will be served on Monday, Nov. 11, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the CHI Health St. Mary’s Dining Center. Please RSVP to Nicole Essink (402)873-8908. CHI St. Mary’s thanks veterans for their service to our country. The Nebraska City Middle School National Junior Honor Society will host a Veterans Day Celebration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the middle school, 909 1st Corso. Breakfast and coffee will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. Guests are invited to stay for a program honoring veterans that will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building, 810 1st Corso, will celebrate the 90th anniversary of its opening in 1929 with two days of special events. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the building will host an open house with military exhibits and a silent auction beginning at 10 a.m. A patriotic reading will take place at 11 a.m., followed by tours of the facility. Birthday cake and ice cream will be served at noon. Quilts of Valor will be presented by the Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska Chapter 1 at 1 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 11, patriotic music from representatives of the Strategic Air Command will be performed at 11 a.m. Quilts of Valor will be presented by the Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska Chapter 1 at 11:30 a.m. Lunch with cake and ice cream will be served at noon. A patriotic reading will be take place at 12:30 p.m. Silent auction winners will be announced at 1 p.m. The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday. On Nov. 11, 1929, the building was dedicated to the Veterans of World War I and the Spanish American War. A committee of 100 people raised funds needed to build this memorial. It was the first building in Nebraska to be dedicated to veterans.

The Otoe County Courthouse and the Morton-James Public Library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.