A couple of blocks of Story Street were closed off and filled with business owners, parents and children dressed in costumes as Stonebridge Church teamed up with the Boone Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual Trunk-or-Treat downtown Thursday afternoon.

“This has been a very encouraging event for everyone involved,” said one of the Coordinators of the event.

Weber’s responsibility is the manage all of the trunks and activities leading up to and during the event.

Thursday morning, Weber recalls that in total, there were 35 trunks planned for, but as time creeped closer, a few backed out and other filled their spot, with 32 setting up along Story St.

According to Weber, this is “Fantastic” because that number is nearly 10 more than last years involvment.

Involvement with trunks and volunteers as well.

There were also more eager volunteers working to set up barricades and getting the trunks were they needed to be.

“It’s growing and that’s exciting to see,” said Weber. “It’s very encouraging and exciting to see what the event become what it has.”

When Weber and his wife talked about this event, they both had a common goal in mind—bring the community together.

“We always just wanted to unite everyone in the community, all of the great businesses and organizations and provide a safe, family-friendly event,” Weber said.

In the years prior, this event had been hosted outside of the Free church for a couple years, before it moved to the DMACC parking lot. Unfortunately, that only lasted for one year as it wasn’t condusive with the college’s athletic’s schedule.

So, working in conjunction with Sgt. Ryan Palmer, of Boone PD and the Boone Chamber of Commerce they were able to transfer to downtown.

Looking into the future, he hopes to see attendance in trunks increase.

For the first couple years, coordinators had to cold call, go out to businesses and really reach out to get people intererested and involved, but as people in the community began to pickup on it’s success, the following years, the tides changed.

This year, people were contacting Joey left and right trying to reserve their space downtown.

“I’m excited to see what next year could be with the Green Space opening up,” he noted. “With a community space and a stage, it opens itself to so many more oppotunites for what this could be.”