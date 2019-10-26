Goblins, ghouls, witches and well-known characters from every movie imaginable are preparing to descend, traveling every city street and going door-to-door throughout Story County for the annual trick-or-treat.

Do you have your costumes ready, but you’re not sure when your town is holding their city-wide event? Here are the days and times when you and your little ghouls can plan to celebrate Halloween.

Huxley

City-wide trick-or-treat night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Slater

Ballard West Trick-or-Treat on Main will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. City-wide trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Maxwell

City-wide trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Cambridge

City-wide trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Kelley

City-wide trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Collins

City-wide trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.