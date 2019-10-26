The Story County Treasurer’s Office is working with the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa on their annual holiday care package drive.

Acccording to a news release from the treasurer’s office, the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa is a non-partisan group of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female local guardians who have children in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans.

Each year they work to create holiday care packages to send to troops currently serving overseas. Last year they sent 118 boxes to Iowa service members, but they are hoping to increase that number this year as there are many more troops deployed.

The desired items for the care packages include: non-perishable food items, toiletries, and household/recreational items. Examples of non-perishable snacks include, but are not limited to: beef jerky, nuts, protein bars, instant oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, microwave popcorn, trail mix, and crackers. Please ensure that the “Use By” date is after March 2020.

Toiletries include, but are not limited to: disposable razors, aspirin, wet wipes, floss, toothbrushes, tooth paste, Q-tips, mouthwash, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, foot powder, and hand sanitizers. Household and recreational items could include: sporting goods, magazines, iTunes cards, phone cards, batteries, blankets, towels, dvds, books, twin size sheets, and puzzles. Monetary gifts are also accepted and will be used towards shipping costs.

All donated items need to be brought to the Story County Treasurer’s Office by 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, to ensure timely deliver to the troops. Donations can also be dropped at the Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge by Friday, Nov. 1.

Anyone with questions can call the Treasurer’s Office at (515) 382-7330 or visit www.storycountyiowa.gov or the Blue Star Mothers of Iowa at Bluestarmothersia1@gmail.com.