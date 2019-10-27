United Farmers, a full service agricultural retail store, is working toward restoring some of its services in Hamburg.

To that end, Greg Warden of United Farmers appeared before the Hamburg City Council at its regular October meeting to provide an update to the governmental body on how the recovery was going.

Like every business in Hamburg, the troubles started for United Farmers back in mid-March when it was given short notice of impending flood waters.

Warden said the business was able to get most of its assets off site before the waters arrived. Some chemicals and seed were lost. And Warden said he is somewhat disappointed that paper records were lost to the flood.

The computers were taken off site, preserving those records. And the paper files were thought to be safe.

“We were thinking a foot or two of water, and we got seven,” Warden said.

Prior to the disruption of service, United Farmers provided anhydrous, liquid fertilizer, dry fertilizer, other chemicals, seed and custom application from the Hamburg location. Custom application is the application of fertilizer products offered by United Farmers.

After the flood, business operations moved to offices in Farragut. The main offices for United Farmers are in Red Oak and Afton.

Since the flood waters left, the United Farmers’ operation has been working at clean up in Hamburg.

The result of Warden’s city council visit will assist with that recovery as the City of Hamburg plans to re-start water service this fall at the Hamburg location at 3151 Washington St.

Warden said the water service will be welcomed as its needed for safety reasons. When dealing with anhydrous, Warden said access to water is very important.

At this point, United Farmer is working out of a temporary office in the scale house on the site. Warden said the United Farmer plans to offer anhydrous and seed at Hamburg going forward.

At the city council meeting, Kent Benefiel encouraged Warden’s business and noted that the city of Hamburg has some strategies that could help a business grow.