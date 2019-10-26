The Syracuse School Board of Education discussed the 2018-2019 District Assessment Results at the Oct. 21 regular meeting. Students in the district consistently perform above the state averages. The yearly testing covers English Language Arts and Math at each level. In 5th and 11th grades, they test science. Superintendent Brad Buller handed out the results of the annual testing by grade level, and the school board members reviewed the information.

The regular meeting also consisted of reviewing options for refinancing bonds. A representative from Piper Jaffray presented several options for consideration.

No decisions were made at this time.

The 2020-2021 Negotiations Committee will be Andy Burr, Greg Mueller, and Jay Weiler. The school board will decide as a whole on their plan moving forward, but the committee will proceed with the negotiations.

The next regular Syracuse School Board Meeting will be held Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Elementary Conference Room.



