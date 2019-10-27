Work continues on the railroad bridge on 1st Street north of the 4th Corso Viaduct. “Construction on the bridge is ongoing, with the bridge and rail scheduled to be completed by mid-November,” said Patrick Burke, marketing and communication manager for The Gavilon Group. “During construction, Gavilon has worked with the Omaha Public Power District and Union Pacific on an alternative access to rail that has allowed us to remain open and continue serving the region’s farmers during harvest,” said Burke. The bridge collapsed on July 31, causing an 11-car train derailment from a 110-car grain train. Copy by Julie Rach.



