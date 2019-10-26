Visitors to downtown Nebraska City who drive electric vehicles may soon have an additional charging option available.

Nebraska City Utilities will pursue grant funding through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to pay for the installation of a DC Quick Charge Vehicle Charging Station, likely in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue.

NCU General Manager Jeff Kohrs told the Nebraska City City Council during its Oct. 22 meeting that cost estimates for the project would run about $65,000.

NCU would be responsible for about $20,000 after the grant funding, he said.

Kohrs said there’s a push to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations along certain corridors in Nebraska, including Highways 75 and 2.

NDEE has made about $1.2 million in grant funding available across the state, according to Kohrs.

Kohrs said Nebraska City already has three Level 2 chargers in town--one at City Hall, one in the Sunken Parking Lot and one at the Best Western on the south end of Nebraska City.

These existing chargers are designed for long-term use, said Kohrs, such as an overnight hotel guest or a downtown visitor who’s spending several hours in Nebraska City.

The proposed quick charge station would provide 80 percent power to an electric vehicle in about an hour, he said.

Kohrs said the grants will be awarded in January 2020, and NCU would have two years after that to complete the project, assuming it receives grant funding.



