Nebraska City High School junior, Lilly Frields has been selected to the 2019 Nebraska Music Educators Association All-State Choir.

Each year, more than 3,000 students audition for the All-State Concert Band, Choir, Jazz Band, and Orchestra.

Lilly was selected to be part of the 440 member choir for 2019. Not only is this one of the highest honors achievable by student musicians in Nebraska, but Lilly is now a 2-time All-State member, representing Nebraska City Public Schools and Nebraska City High School for the second time.

Musically, Lilly is active in her High School Varsity Singers, Expressions (Show Choir), and City Singers (madrigal), all under the direction of Stephanie Stanek.

She is in the Pioneer Marching, Pep and Concert Band, Jazz Band, and also the Color Guard for NCHS under the Direction of Emily Roth.

She is a longtime member of Nebraska City Pink Ladies, under the direction of Sarah Roberts and most recently represented NCHS and Nebraska City in the choir and band for the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music that performed throughout Europe this past summer.

Music has been a passion and sharing that passion and having yet another opportunity to represent her school and family is quite an honor.

The All-State Choir will rehearse Nov. 21 to 23 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln under the direction of Artist Director and Conductor of the Salt Lake Choral Artist, Dr. Brady Allred in preparation for the final concert at the Lied Center on Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m.