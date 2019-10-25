Peru State College and the Peru Community Impact Group are hosting fall and Halloween themed events for area elementary school children and their parents on Sunday, October 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held in downtown Peru and on the Peru State College campus.

The events are free and open to the public. Families with small children are encouraged to attend.

Peru State Campus:

On the Peru State campus, Boo Bash begins at 4 p.m. with trick-or-treating in Eliza Morgan Residence Hall. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Treats will also be available at the home of Dr. Dan and Elaine Hanson, President and First Lady of Peru State College. Their home is directly north of the V.F. Jindra Fine Arts Building. Don’t miss your photo with “Bob” the Bobcat!

Attendees should plan to arrive on campus by 5 p.m. and follow signs to designated parking areas.

Stay for s’mores at 7 p.m. around the firepit in the Sapp Family Plaza behind Morgan Hall. The Peru Community Impact Group will provide the fixings and Residence Assistants will be on hand to help with marshmallow roasting.

Downtown Peru:

The Peru Community Impact Group is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Peru starting at 4 p.m. with a costume contest at 6 p.m.

The downtown event will feature a DJ in the Street, a Pumpkin Walk, M’s Kettlecorn, Farmer’s Market and Baked Goods, Pie Baking Contest, Photo Booth, Pumpkin Decorating and Caramel Apples.

A jack-o-lantern carving contest will also be held. contestants may purchase pumpkins and carve during the event or bring their carved pumpkins from home. Pumpkins sold during the event will support the Peru Day Care. Winners will be announced following the 6 p.m. costume contest.

A soup supper will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Peru’s City Hall. The supper is taking free will donations. The Tuesday Literary Club will hold a used book sale during the soup supper.