In a nationwide effort to create more awareness of local programs such as SENCA Weatherization and the energy saving benefits the program provides to qualifying households, Oct. 30 is recognized as National Weatherization Day!

Weatherization enables low-income families, whether owning their own home or renting, to reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient. To receive free weatherization services the combined household income must fall below 200% of the federal poverty level, which is revised annually. In 2019 a family of four could make up to $51,500 and qualify for weatherization services. Households with persons receiving either ADC (Aid to Dependent Children) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are automatically eligible for free weatherization assistance services.

Once a household meets the income requirements and is approved for weatherization services, the home will be evaluated to identify the most effective energy and dollar saving improvements which can be made. Possible improvements may include: insulation to the attic, walls, and/or floors; replacement of broken glass in primary windows; installation or adjustment of door weather-stripping, thresholds, and/or door sweeps; in addition to an efficiency inspection on natural gas, propane and fuel oil furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters that may include repair or replacement. After weatherization improvements are completed households should notice an increase in comfort, reduced drafts, more even temperatures throughout the home, and a reduction in heating and cooling costs.

For additional information, contact Gin Christiansen at 402-862-2411 x 110 or visit www.senca.org.