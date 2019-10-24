From Tuesday October 22 to Wednesday October 23, Peru State College hosted its 48th annual show choir festival in the Performing Arts Center. More than 25 high schools from around the region, including three states, will be participating in the event. Admission is free and performances starts each day at 8:00 a.m., extending into the afternoon.
Dr. Jacob Bartlett, associate professor of music at Peru State, said, “Having the festival in the Performing Arts Center is a huge opportunity for us, both to showcase our facilities and help recruit to the College. Students from the four state region will be able to witness first hand the support and infrastructure in place at Peru State College.”
Prestige is slated to perform four times during the festival, Bartlett continues, “Prestige is performing a set based on weathering storms, called ‘Here Comes the Sun.'”
“Along with the Beatles’ classic hit, we will perform a blues chart ‘Nothin’ but Muddy Water’ with soloists Ben Keyes (Springfield, Neb.,) and Aliyah Telpner (La Vista, Neb.); ‘Rainy Days & Mondays’ with soloists (La Vista, Neb.,) and Casey Myers (Elm Creek, Neb.); ‘Mighty Clouds of Joy’ with soloists Jaelynn Muhr (Mitchell, Neb.) and Samantha Hernandez (Columbus, Neb.); and ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade.’ We also feature our combo, with Erik Estrada from Auburn High School on guitar, Zach Steele (Auburn, Neb.) on bass, Gavin Maas (Glenwood, Iowa,) on drums, and our Staff Accompanist, Liz Stinman, on piano.”
The schools attending the festival are:
Arlington Public Schools
Auburn High School
Bellevue East High School
Bishop Neumann High School
Centennial Public School
Columbus High School
Crete High School
Deshler Public School
Gretna High School
Harvard High School
Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School
Lincoln Southeast High School
Maryville High School
Missouri Valley High School
Nebraska City High School
Norris High School
Omaha Northwest High School
Pawnee City Public Schools
Platteview High School
Sabetha High School
Seaman High School
Tri County Public Schools
Wahoo High School
Waverly High School