From Tuesday October 22 to Wednesday October 23, Peru State College hosted its 48th annual show choir festival in the Performing Arts Center. More than 25 high schools from around the region, including three states, will be participating in the event. Admission is free and performances starts each day at 8:00 a.m., extending into the afternoon.

Dr. Jacob Bartlett, associate professor of music at Peru State, said, “Having the festival in the Performing Arts Center is a huge opportunity for us, both to showcase our facilities and help recruit to the College. Students from the four state region will be able to witness first hand the support and infrastructure in place at Peru State College.”

Prestige is slated to perform four times during the festival, Bartlett continues, “Prestige is performing a set based on weathering storms, called ‘Here Comes the Sun.'”

“Along with the Beatles’ classic hit, we will perform a blues chart ‘Nothin’ but Muddy Water’ with soloists Ben Keyes (Springfield, Neb.,) and Aliyah Telpner (La Vista, Neb.); ‘Rainy Days & Mondays’ with soloists (La Vista, Neb.,) and Casey Myers (Elm Creek, Neb.); ‘Mighty Clouds of Joy’ with soloists Jaelynn Muhr (Mitchell, Neb.) and Samantha Hernandez (Columbus, Neb.); and ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade.’ We also feature our combo, with Erik Estrada from Auburn High School on guitar, Zach Steele (Auburn, Neb.) on bass, Gavin Maas (Glenwood, Iowa,) on drums, and our Staff Accompanist, Liz Stinman, on piano.”

The schools attending the festival are:

Arlington Public Schools

Auburn High School

Bellevue East High School

Bishop Neumann High School

Centennial Public School

Columbus High School

Crete High School

Deshler Public School

Gretna High School

Harvard High School

Lincoln Pius X Catholic High School

Lincoln Southeast High School

Maryville High School

Missouri Valley High School

Nebraska City High School

Norris High School

Omaha Northwest High School

Pawnee City Public Schools

Platteview High School

Sabetha High School

Seaman High School

Tri County Public Schools

Wahoo High School

Waverly High School