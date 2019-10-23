Southeast Community College received checks worth $16,650 on Oct. 22, proceeds from the 28th annual Wells Fargo Nebraska Open golf tournament held in September.

Nebraska Public Power District representatives Mary Harding and Gary Thompson, along with Monica Balters, relationship manager at Wells Fargo, presented the checks. Each of SCC’s Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses received $5,550 to go toward their scholarship funds.

“Nebraska’s economy is stronger and healthier because of what you do, and it’s our privilege to support you,” said Harding, secretary of the NPPD Board of Directors and a former member of SCC’s Board of Governors.

Nicole Daharsh, president of the Lincoln Campus Student Senate, accepted the checks on behalf of SCC during the regular monthly meeting of the SCC Board.

Thompson is chairman of the NPPD Board.

Photo caption: Mary Harding, secretary of the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors (fourth from right), presents scholarship checks to SCC Lincoln Campus Student Senate President Nicole Daharsh. Also pictured are, from left, SCC President Dr. Paul Illich, Milford Campus Director Ed Koster, Lincoln Campus Director Bev Cummins, Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan, NPPD Board Chairman Gary Thompson, and Wells Fargo Relationship Manager Monica Balters.

Proceeds from the annual tournament have surpassed $1.5 million in scholarship money for students attending five community colleges within NPPD’s service territory. SCC has received approximately $300,000 from the tournament since it began. A total of $185,000 was raised during this year’s tournament.

Endorsed and administered by the Nebraska Section of the PGA and the Nebraska Golf Association, the tournament is coordinated by the NPPD and has been held at the Elk’s Country Club in Columbus since 1992. More than 50 businesses sponsored this year’s event, with many participating in an 18-hole scramble with professional golfers.