U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement condemning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold a vote later today on anti-free speech legislation, H.R. 4617.



“Today Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are voting to gut the First Amendment and silence free speech. This bill is pile of hot garbage that would give federal bureaucrats the power to decide what is and isn’t political speech and then demand that records are kept on who says what. This bill is so blatantly un-American that it has managed to unite constitutional conservatives and ACLU liberals against it. Speaker Pelosi says that this is about stopping foreign interference in our elections, but here’s the deal: the whole reason America’s adversaries try to interfere in our elections is because they hate that we’re free and, by stripping us of our freedoms, Speaker Pelosi’s bill would give them exactly what they want.”