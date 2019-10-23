The region’s largest economic development partnership is growing. The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership announced Tuesday the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation (NCAEDC), was joining the coalition. This addition expands the successful economic development program into a seven-county alliance.

“We see many great opportunities that will help grow this regional economy,” said Dan Mauk, NCAEDC’s executive director. “Nebraska City and Otoe County offer some key resources and infrastructure for future business development. We’re going to benefit from the Partnership’s strong national and international marketing efforts and be able to connect with companies we otherwise would never see.”

NCAEDC works to enhance the quality of life in Nebraska City and Otoe County through industrial recruitment and retention, business development, entrepreneurship, leadership development and downtown redevelopment. The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership includes:

Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation (Pottawattamie County) Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council Gateway Development Corporation (Washington County) Greater Fremont Development Council (Dodge County) Greater Omaha Chamber (Douglas County) Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation

“When recruiting business with a regional approach, there are no county lines or city limits. Our Partnership grows even stronger with the addition of Dan and the rest of the NCAEDC team. We look forward to working together to support those goals we all share – new jobs, capital investment and increased prosperity in communities region-wide,” said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.

Designed to be a one-stop source for information on business, investment and employment in a seven-county area, the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership is one of the few economic development programs to work collaboratively across boundary lines.

“As the birthplace of Arbor Day and the home of our state’s finest orchards, Nebraska City has great historical and agricultural appeal. NCAEDC has done fantastic work to grow Nebraska City, and its addition to The Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership will further strengthen the coalition,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

The seven Partnership organizations, which are co-located at the Greater Omaha Chamber, work closely with each other, local governments and public-private organizations to drive growth of the region’s strong, diverse economy.

“The addition of NCAEDC enriches the overall function of the Partnership by offering more available sites and buildings, more convenience for Partnership clients and more resources for the Partnership itself,” said Bryan Bequette, mayor, Nebraska City.

Mauk says the Partnership leverages its combined talent into strengthening the regional economy and building community, a goal he’s been working towards “since I arrived in Nebraska City.”

Now, with the aid of the Partnership’s specialized staff, NCAEDC is eager to build on recent economic wins, including the addition of seven four-plex senior housing units; pursue ambitious plans for the future; and compete for new development.

“We launched an early childcare education effort aimed at adding capacity and quality. We are working with other community partners to expand our trail system, add a sports recreation complex and meet growing workforce development needs,” Mauk said.

NCAEDC also secured Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) and Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funding totaling $1,000,000 that will be used to build or rehabilitate seven single-family homes that, after sale, will create a funding stream for additional annual housing units.

NCAEDC’s economic development efforts are supported by a number of funding partners, including Nebraska City Utilities, Omaha Public Power District, Otoe County, and key members of the local business community, including CHI Health and CenterPoint Financial Group.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership

The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership (https://www.omahachamber.org/economic-development/) represents a seven-county area from two states (Nebraska and Iowa) that includes Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington Counties. The regionalized partnership operates as a comprehensive resource, driving growth and championing collaboration.