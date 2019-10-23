Registrations are still being accepted for the fifth annual Nebraska Entrepreneurship Best Practices Summit, which will take place Oct. 29 at the Holthus Convention Center in York.

Keynote presenter will be entrepreneur and broadcaster Andrew McCrea.

The day-long event will feature summit sessions on youth eship, Latino business supports, entrepreneurship and workforce, food entrepreneurship, grow business through events, craft-based entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship and justice system, and the Nebraska entrepreneurial initiative.

Registration is $60 until Oct. 20, when it increases to $75. Student registration is $30.

Visit eshipbestpracticessummit.com for more information.