The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Waukee area residents can be a part of the effort.

The Waukee Public Safety Building at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 to accept pills and patches for disposal. Prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles.

A Drug Drop-Box is also located in the lobby of the Waukee Public Safety Building year-round for drop-off Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.