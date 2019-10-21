Peru State College will be holding the Southeast Nebraska Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The event will be located in the Live Oak Room in the Student Center from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jaime Eberly, career fair coordinator and a licensed student counselor at Peru State, said, “This year we are seeing a wider variety of employers interested in connecting with Peru State students! There is something for everyone this year, no matter the major!”

The Fair will be free and open to all students and members of the community.

If you are interested in a great opportunity to network with people in your field, feel free to visit the career fair.

Eberly continued to say, “Having moved the career fair to the fall presents more high-level opportunities for our students nearing graduation. Many places are eager to hire our students!”

Currently, the list of twenty-three employers to be at the fair are as follows:

Peru State College Graduate Programs;

Tri State Nursing;

Sandhills Global;

Nebraska Center for the Education of the Blind and Visually Impaired;

Ambassador;

Clarinda Academy;

Gleim Campus Representative;

Fastenal;

U.S. Army;

Papillion Police Department;

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services;

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission;

Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service;

J.J. Palmtag, Inc.;

Boy Scouts of America, Cornhusker Council;

Prestige Care Center of Nebraska City;

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services;

Advance Services;

Better Living Counseling Services;

Cass County Sheriff’s Office;

Nebraska Department of Labor;

CJ Foods, Inc.; and

Maranatha Camp and Retreat Center.

For more information, visit www.peru.edu/careerfair/ or contact Jamie Eberly at jeberly@peru. edu or (402) 872-2436.