In about three weeks, the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building will celebrate the 90th anniversary of its opening in 1929 with two days of special events. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the building will host an open house with military exhibits beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a silent auction at 11 a.m.

Patriotic readings will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by birthday cake and ice cream at noon.

On Monday, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, along with patriotic music from representatives of the Strategic Air Command.

The Memorial Building is in the process of renovating and is fundraising for the many projects required to complete that task. The fundraising campaign is asking the public to honor the Memorial Building birthday with donations of $9, $90 or $900.

The Memorial Building’s windows and doors were replaced this past summer, and future plans call for the installation of an elevator, ADAAA-compliant ramps and restrooms, and a new ventilation system for the building.

Find out more about the project by a search on Facebook or by visiting www.veteransmemorialbuilding.com.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 121, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

Window and door replacement at the Veterans Memorial Building was made possible thanks to donations from the Paul John Anton And Doris Wirth Foundation, Inc. and Pella Windows.



