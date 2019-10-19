One person is dead following a police chase on Interstate 35 north of Ames early Saturday morning.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop involving a 1997 Toyota Avalon just before 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound. The driver of the car refused to stop and a chase began. The chase ended as the driver of the car tried to take exit 121, near the Prairie Area rest area just south of the Roland exit, when the car struck a 2016 Volvo semitrailer that was parked at the rest area, the report showed.

The driver of the Toyota was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The name of the driver who died wasn’t being released until family was notified. The name of the semi driver also hadn’t been released.

The Story City Fire Department and ambulance, and the Story County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.