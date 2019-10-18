The Nebraska City City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday night (Oct. 21) in the Bill Davis Room of City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.

Agenda items will include

Discussion/action to approve an underwriting engagement and disclosure letter with DA Davidson for the North 11th Street Bond;

Three resolutions to cover the installation of a stop sign at 14th Corso and 13th Street for eastbound traffic; for the early redemption of District Improvement Bonds in Paving District 217; and loan approval for a used dump truck, a sander, and a snow blower for the Street Department's Case Loader;

Discussion/action to approvel a proposal from Thiele Geotech Inc. for the 6th Street Paving Project; and

Discussion/action to apply for a grant for Nebraska City Utilities to install a DC Quick Charge Vehicle Charging Station.