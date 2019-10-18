The new Trailblazer Conference will take one step closer to becoming a reality next week when a formal memorandum of understanding between conference schools will be signed in Nebraska City.

Representatives from Beatrice, Platteview, Plattsmmouth, Ralston, and Wahoo will be on hand Wednesday, Oct. 23, for the signing ceremony at the Nebraska City Public Schools District Office.

The ceremony was among the topics discussed at the October meeting of the Nebraska City Public Schools Board of Education.

Board members heard reports from Nebraska City High School student council representatives Lilly Frields and Alexis Hoover on the successful homecoming events that took place at the high school during Homecoming Week Oct. 7 to 11.

NCHS Principal Brian Hoover said students still have some Homecoming work to do because they still need to write thank-yous to the city and the participants in the Friday afternoon Homecoming parade and pep rally.

Nebraska City Middle School Principal Craig Taylor said his students “had a blast at Homecoming.”

This year’s successful Homecoming celebration “does a lot for the culture and for school spirit,” said Taylor.

The board also discussed the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program that Nebraska City High School has been invited to participate in.

Hoover said the Nebraska Department of Labor contacted NCHS in May to ask if the school would pilot the JAG program, which would be paid for by grant funding as the start.

According to a NDOL report, JAG is a state-based national non-profit organization dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people who have serious barriers to graduation and/or employment.

In more than three decades of operation, the report noted that JAG has delivered consistent, compelling results – helping more than 1 million young people stay in school through graduation, pursue postsecondary education and secure quality entry-level jobs leading to career advancement opportunities.

Nebraska City is currently seeking an educational specialist to head up this program.

This person would work part-time in relationship-building with students, and part-time in relationship-building with employers and the community.

Visit the school’s Facebook page for more information on this employment opportunity.



