Dr. Brad Manard, the current superintendent of the Boone Community School District announced in April his plan to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

This notice offered the Boone Community School Board sufficient time to search for a new Superintendent to lead their District.

Spearheading this effort, Ted Grundmeyer Leader Services have been hired to assist in the search. In a newsletter sent out by the BCSD, a search had begun immediately and will conclude with the hire of a new successful leader.

To support this move, the BCSD sent out a survey that requests the feedback regarding what “desired qualifications” are more important for this position and what will ensure that the new hire is a good fit for both the school district and community.

Although the survey will provide an idea of what the community would like to see in their new leader, the Boone News-Republican reached out to Manard himself to see what he thinks are essential qualities of a candidate applying.

What do you think it takes to be a qualified candidate for Superintendent?

In education today, so much of it is about vision and understanding how to take all the data and process it to better serve the kids and their specific needs. When I first started teaching in the 1970’s you had 25 kids in a class and you taught them all the same. Over time I recognized how not all kids are the same and I began to differentiate the specific needs of the child and teach each of them in different ways. Because of how we analyzed the data, we’ve found techniques to better help each child based on their needs.

What challenges have you faced as the Superintendent and how have you overcame them?

A couple of things that jump out at me has been technology. When I arrived here, we were spending 50,000 dollars on technology. I came from a district half the size that spent 250,000 a year on technology, so we had to look at how we could use technology to improve instruction and experience for the student. We really got involved in professional development of teachers in schools and the use of technology—we got laptops in the teachers hands. This developed into the 1-to-1 program, enhancing the student experience, offering them the ability to work with technology to guide us in the learning process. It plays a big part.

What advice would you give to Ted Grundmeyer and his team while searching for a candidate to fill your shoes?

One of the biggest things I’ve done is that I have significantly improved the climate, culture and relationship with families and the community. We’ve done through a variety of efforts from connecting better with businesses through EDGE, getting parents involved in the education process, getting their younger children to want to become a Boone Toreador. Superintendents used to be the guys that sat around in offices and worked on the budget and is hasn’t been that way for a long time. We need someone who people recognize and his approachable and really appreciates the community that surrounds them and connects with them.

Good memories as Superintendent?

Passing the high school bond issue was huge, before I ever arrived, the Board did a marvelous job in getting the Middle School bond issue approved. Two things happened as a result of that. One, on the community side, the quality of education that could have. Two, the board did what they said they were going to do, which was building that middle school. So, the community grew some confidence in them.

Manard has been a Superintendent for 27 years, 11 which have been at Boone High School and plans to move to Colorado once he retires, where he has another home.