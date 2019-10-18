Members of the Hamburg Community School District Board of Education met for their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 14, at Marnie Simons Elementary School.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting was the reporting of certified enrollment by the district.

The school, like businesses and residents of the area, was greatly impacted by the historic flooding of 2019.

Dr. Mike Wells, superintendent of the Hamburg school, reported that the flood has cost the district by reducing the number of kids enrolled by 12 percent. Each one of the students represents a loss in state aid to the school.

Dr. Wells said he feels that the impact of the flood, in terms of revenue lost, is somewhat softened by the savings which the school has experienced by sharing services with the community of Essex.

“The sharing agreement is saving you a lot of money,” said Dr. Wells.

“That may help even it out a little bit.”

Also, it should be noted that the loss of 12 percent enrollment is less than what many would have assumed after a disaster like the one Hamburg experienced.

During their visit to the Iowa State Board of Education in March, the Hamburg school heard stories where schools in towns impacted by natural disasters lost as much as 20 percent of their enrollment.

The full impact of the flooding on the area is yet to be known, but information will be coming in over the weeks and months indicating how and how much the flood has hurt.

“It would be interesting to see what other flood effected communities are dealing with,” said Debbie Reeves, board member.

In other news, the school board members discussed a survey that the school plans to perform in order to assess the community’s attitude toward bringing back high school programming and also with the possibility of sharing agreements with other school districts.

The Hamburg school is on the agenda for the Iowa State Board of Education meeting in January and plans to present a case for bringing back high school programming at the Hamburg site.

Also in other news, the school board voted unanimously to grant an open enrollment for a student to attend classes at Sidney.

The request was made by the guardian of a student who had reported issues with bullying at the school.