The Boone News-Republican would like to introduce our new Office Manager Allison Thanupakorn to our audience.

Thanupakorn, 26, origionally from Humboldt Iowa, moved to Boone after her mother passed away—She took the move to Boone three years ago as an opportunity for growth as an individual in a new location with new people.

Allison is happily married to her wife Haley whom which are blessed with a beautiful daughter named Elara.

The two reside in Boone, have been very happy with the decision to move into town. Haley, her wife has made quite the name for herself as she persued her lifelong dream of becoming a tattoo artist, operating out of Infamous Ink in Boone.

The two have been happily married for two years now and have just recenly purchased a house right before they’re baby Elara was born.

One of her hobbies include making jewelry for Pearls Beyond the Reef while focusing on being the best possible mom and wife.

“Raising our daughter makes me the absolute happiest, I also highly enjoy watching my wife grow as a tattoo artist at Infamous Ink here in Boone,” Thanupakorn said.

She told the Boone News-Republican that her biggest accomplishment to date is living the life I live right now, right here.

One day she would like to return to school and get my degree in Sociology and Human Services, and further that into Social Work, but would like to focus on her family for now.

“I have enjoyed learning everything so far and I look forward to continuing to learn more about my job, and the company itself. I feel the BNR has a lot to offer me and I intend on taking the leap to be apart of this team for a long time.”