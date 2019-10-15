This engaging monthly event is an outstanding opportunity to meet KHN resident artists, writers and composers, and learn first-hand about their work/practices. Please join us for October Third Thursday Artist Talks!

At this month’s event, you’ll also get the opportunity to experience our new exhibit, “Renovate, Remodel, Make New – works by Susan Hart.”

The evening begins with snacks and wine, graciously donated by the Kimmel Foundation, and a chance to meet the artists and socialize with friends. Then our exhibiting artist, KHN Alum (2018) Susan Hart, will give an Artist’s Talk about our new exhibit. Next, our resident writers and composer present in the KHN Gallery followed by group visits to the visual artists’ studios.

October Resident Artists:

Keith Buswell,Visual Artist

Kelli Rae Adams, Visual Artist

Putsata Reang, Writer

Cathy Linh Che, Writer

Zach Gulaboff Davis, Composer

Event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you on Third Thursday!

DATE & TIME:

Thursday, October 17th – 5:00pm to 7:00pm

LOCATION:

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts

801 3rd Corso

Nebraska City, NE 68410

https://www.khncenterforthearts.org/about/events/october-third-thursday-artist-talks