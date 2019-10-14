North Polk High School students Noelle Sullivan and Courtney Wiseman have been named the Polk City Kiwanis students of the month.

They will be recognized at the Kiwanis Club of Polk City meeting on Oct. 17 at Miller Park in Polk City.

Wiseman is the daughter of Russ and Krista Wiseman. Her favorite subject is science, and outside of school she is involved in competitive dance.

She is a dance team captain and works at The Whistle Stop Academy in Huxley.

She plans on studying nursing at DMACC.

Sullivan is the daughter of Tami and Ryan Sullivan. Her favorite subject in school are art, Spanish and math. She is also a member of the dance team, is a basketball manager, compete in track and is on student council.

She is also active in her church, scouts and 4-H.

She plans to attend Iowa State University, but is undecided on a major.