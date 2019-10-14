I’m happy to endorse Joey Weber as a candidate for the Boone Community School Board. I’ve known Joey for over 20 years. He was a student in one of my math classes while in high school and is now doing great work with the youth of our community as the associate pastor at the Stonebridge Church. I’ve always known Joey to have a lot of energy and passion for the things that are important to him.

Mr. Weber’s motivation for running for the board doesn’t come from having an axe to grind with the school or its personnel. His motivation lies solely with doing what is best for the youth of the Boone Community. I’m convinced that he will bring the energy and passion that he is known for to this position and that he will make a very effective, caring member of our board.