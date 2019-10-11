It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

September 17, 2019

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 39 year old female Humboldt resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court- violation of a no contact order.

September 18, 2019

A 31 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 35 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unauthorized use of credit card.

A 29 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 12000 block of N Ave., for driving while barred.

A 20 year old male Dexter resident was arrested at Dexfield Rd and 310th St., for possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 19, 2019

A 28 year old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 2nd degree.

September 20, 2019

A 37 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

September 21, 2019

A 21 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for show cause hearing- original charge of OWI.

A 40 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of unauthorized use of credit card.

September 22, 2019

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge os assault causing bodily injury.

September 24, 2019

A 34 year old Orlando, Florida resident was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of credit card and burglary.

A 34 year old female Adel resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

September 25, 2019

An 18 year old female Oelwein resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charges of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts and criminal mischief.

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A 35 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for assault.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling in the 25000 block of 360th St. when she slowed to make a turn and was struck by vehicle two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $2,500 and $2,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in assured distance.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 2000 block of Highway 44. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

September 26, 2019

A 27 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

September 27, 2019

A 22 year old female Madrid resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

A one vehicle accident was reported. The Perry driver was traveling north in the 22000 block of J Ave., when he fell asleep and entered the west ditch driving across a field entrance, rolling the vehicle and then coming to rest on the passenger side facing east. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,500. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

A 37 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.

A 23 year old male Ames resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of OWI.

A 32 year old male Adel resident was arrested at 31593 Puckerbrush Rd., for theft and burglary.

September 28, 2019

A 30 year old female Aurora, Colorado resident was arrested at 511 North St., Minburn for OWI and open container.

A 53 year old female Indianola resident was arrested at 34000 360th St., West Des Moines for OWI and speeding.

September 30, 2019

A 49 male Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief and trespass.

October 2, 2019

A 21 year old female Johnston resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 28 year old male Boone resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was stopped on 335th St., waiting to turn left onto Waterberry Lane when she was struck from behind by vehicle two. No injuries reported. Damage to each vehicle estimated at $5,000.

October 3, 2019

A 19 year old female Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of burglary.

A 37 year old female Minburn resident was cited and released with a court date in the 17000 block of J Ave., for possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

October 4, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the intersection of 280th and H Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was stopped at the stop sign on the off ramp of Interstate 80 and R Ave. Driver one was attempting to turn south on R Ave. He started to move forward but came to a stop when he saw a vehicle driving north. Driver two, who was behind him, began to brake and lost control of his vehicle and slid into vehicle one. Driver two was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle with minor injuries. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $4,000 and $4,000 to vehicle two. Driver twowas cited for failure to maintain control.

A 22 year old female Perry resident was arrested at Rapids St., and Nile Kinnick Dr., Adel for OWI.

A 28 year old male Bouton resident was arrested in the 21000 block of Highway 141 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus horse accident was reported in the 26000 block of 195th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

October 5, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 16000 block of J Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle was under $1,000.

October 6, 2019

A 56 female Grimes resident was arrested in the 25000 block of Highway 44 for OWI and improper use of lanes.

A 21 year old male Corydon resident was arrested at 1st and Omaha, Redfield for driving while barred.

A 52 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

October 7, 2019

A 64 year old male Adel resident was arrested in the 24000 block of Highway 6 for OWI and improper use of lanes.

A 32 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A 30 year old female Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 60 year old female Jefferson resident was arrested at State St and Highway 141 Diagonal for driving while license denied.