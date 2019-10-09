Baseball and softball players and fans in Nebraska City will soon see improved ballfield facilities.

At Monday’s Nebraska City City Council meeting, council members approved building a new concession stand at Clemmy Holmes Field.

The council also heard a proposal from the Nebraska City Softball Association to apply for $80,000 in grants that would be used for field improvements, including an irrigation system and the installation of sod on Field 3 at the Softball Complex.

The new 16- by 24-foot permanent concession stand would replace the current shed that was put up eight to 10 years ago, said Brian Kochanowicz of the Nebraska City Baseball Association.

The current stand would be used for storage, he added.

The new concession stand would have running water and electricity, as well as a concrete pad where stand workers could cook food on an outdoor grill, said Kochanowicz.

The new stand would be located on the third-base side of Clemmy Holmes Field and would offer more room and an improved view of the field for stand workers, along with more amenities for fans, said Kochanowicz.

Estimated cost for the project is $35,000, which would be paid by grants and NCBA funds, he said.

Phil Silvius of the Nebraska City Softball Association gave the council a brief history of conditions on Field 3 at the Softball Complex. He noted that the outfield is bare and uneven and that attempts to grow grass from seed on the field have failed.

The NCSA plans to remove the current grass, pregrade Field 3 to improve drainage, evaluate the soil condition, install a commercial irrigation system, finish the final grade, and lay sod.



Nebraska City Parks and Recreation Commissioner Patrick Wehling said the sod is necessary because the field is in use from mid-March to mid-October, with little down time available to try to grow grass from seed.

Wehling added that the improved field would be a huge benefit to the complex, the city’s softball program, and the Nebraska City Public Schools, which may host tournaments on the field after it’s improved.

In other matters, the council:

Approved the installation of a stop sign for eastbound traffic at 14th Corso and 13th Street based on a citizen request;

Approved an agreement with Vierregger Electric Company to repair the traffic signal at 11th Street and Central Avenue at an estimated cost of $18,812;

Denied a water run-off and drainage concern claim presented by Charlie White; and

Waived the Nebraska City Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 and reduced the payment by half for 2020-2021.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.