“#BeKind—World Kindness Day” will be the topic of the October Hot Topics at Scooter’s Coffee. The program will get underway at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Oct. 9).

Traci Reuter and Amy Allgood from the United Against Violence Committee will talk about the day, which will be celebrated in Otoe County on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as well as what the organization does to promote kindness throughout the county.

Hot Topics is a monthly event sponsored by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce. It take place from 8 to 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Scooters Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.