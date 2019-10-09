In the United States, 1 in 10 babies are born prematurely. The March of Dimes leads the efforts to support babies and their families, including families in the Syracuse area.

Tomorrow (Oct. 12), the Syracuse FBLA Chapter will be hosting a walk for the March of Dimes in Williams Park.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. Water and snacks will be provided for participants.

The chapter requests each registrant donate at least $10 to go towards the March of Dimes fundraising event.

This event is Part 2 of the FBLA Chapater’s Community Service project, helping support the needs of children.

If you would like to register or donate ahead of time, go online to www.marchforbabies.org.

Under “Find a March,” enter 68446 and join the walk in Syracuse, Nebraska.