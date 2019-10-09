Voting opens today (Oct. 9) and runs through Oct. 31 in the annual Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

Twenty-five businesses around Nebraska City are sponsoring scarecrows.They are:

Bethel United Church of Christ, American National Bank, Arbor Bank, CRUSH Boutique, Gatehouse Media/Nebraska City News-Press, H and R Block, Nebraska City Nutrition, Commercial State Bank, Immigrant Legal Center, Hidden Jems Antique Mall, Warehouse Architectural Salvage, Nebraska City Utilities, Nebraska City Eagles Club No. 968, Premier Bank, the Morton-James Public Library, Lifetime Vison Center, NCTC, New Tech Construction, Arbor Psychiatric and Wellness Center, Taco John's/Dairy Queen, Lewis and Clark Visitors Center, Region V Services, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, Morton Place Senior Living, and Larson Motors Inc.

Vote for your favorite at any participating business or at the NCTC Office, 806 1st Ave.