On September 24, 2019, a Boone County jury found Ramiro Joseph Jesse Gonzales III, 44, of Ames, Iowa, guilty of Possession of Marijuana. After the verdict the court found that this is the defendant’s third offense making this offense a D-Felony.

According to the testimony at trial, on November 9, 2018, at approximately 7:40 pm, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a dispatch call that a male subject had drugs in the house. The reporting party found illegal drugs in the house mixed with butter in a plastic cup in the refrigerator. The responding Deputy spoke to Ramiro Gonzales III. Mr. Gonzales III admitted that he possessed the marijuana with butter in order to make cookies. During the arrest another bag of marijuana was found totaling over 40 grams.

The defendant admitted this marijuana was his as well. The jury returned a guilty verdict on September 24, 2019, finding Ramiro Joseph Jesse Gonzales III, 44, of Ames, Iowa, guilty of Possession of Marijuana. A separate trial was held outside the jury where the court found that the defendant was previously convicted of two prior drug convictions. The first conviction was on July 21, 2011, in Polk County for Controlled Substance Violation and the second conviction on prior on March 10, 2010 of Possession of Controlled Substance.

Since this is the defendant’s third possession of a controlled substance conviction making this conviction a D-Felony.

First Assistant Boone County Attorney, Matt Speers, tried the case on behalf of the State of Iowa for the prosecution. Ramiro Joseph Jesse Gonzales III was defended by a local attorney.

The sentencing hearing will be held sometime in the next six weeks. The maximum penalty for Ramiro Gonzales III conviction is up to 5 years with the Iowa Department of Corrections and fines.

There is also a pending contempt against the defendant for fleeing a previous trial during break, for this same case. The defendant could face up to additional six months in contempt time if found in contempt.

A criminal charge merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.