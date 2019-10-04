The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced N-57 south of Stanton will be reopened ahead of the scheduled mid-October completion date. The roadway was damaged during the March 2019 flooding, including significant damage to the bridge structure. NDOT anticipates the roadway to be open late afternoon around 4:00 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.



The NDOT partnered with contractor, M.E. Collins Contracting Company, Inc., of Wahoo, Nebraska, who received the $2,925,909.50 emergency contract to repair the existing bridge. Work began on June 19 to re-establish and armor the south bank. Pile repair and paving of the damaged approach sections was included. While the highway is open to traffic, some work remains to complete the project. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously when driving through work zones.



“As we continue progress in restoring our transportation system after this historic flooding earlier this year, the partnerships we have with our contractors such as M.E. Collins Contracting Company, Inc. and the local community make the reopening of this highway ahead of schedule possible,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “The stakes were high on getting this open as soon as possible for a

community that has endured a great hardship without their major transportation route. It is a day to celebrate as we reopen this road and restore mobility for the community.”



The NDOT thanks all involved for their partnership, effort, and dedication on completing repairs in an expedited time period.



To view updates on progress of repairs to State highways and bridges visit:



https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.