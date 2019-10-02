Four months after Hesco barriers broke a new batch is installed on the riverfront.

For more than a week now, the city of Burlington has been above minor flood stage, and models predict the river won’t be going down any time soon.

“The flooding started on Sept. 23 and it has been up and down since then,” said Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Quad Cities.

According to the latest weather predictions, the river is expected to level off at about 15.5 feet, which is minor stage, but rise to 17.8 feet, just 0.2 feet below major flood stage, by Monday.

In many ways, flooding has defined 2019.

This past spring, the city of Burlington, as well as Des Moines County, spent more than 100 days in flood stage. The combination of heavy snow over the winter and heavy rain in the spring led to four periods of rising and individual crests, with the highest of these crests being 24.48 feet June 2. This was the third highest crest on record.

On June 1, the Hesco barriers protecting downtown Burlington collapsed. This caused more than $1 million worth of damage to city properties. It also made Burlington front page news across the state and brought government figures, such as Rep. Dave Loebsack, to Des Moines County.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Despite more than $100,000 in flooding damages in May, Des Moines County was not officially declared a disaster until two weeks after the Hesco barrier failed.

While early crests could be blamed on the combination of snowmelt and rain, the June crest was caused solely by rain. In fact, the river had fallen out of major flood stage for 38 hours in mid May when the river fell to just below 18 feet. Rainfall, however, caused the river to quickly swell back into major flood stage, rising steadily to 24.48 feet.

But over the past three months, problems have been caused by the lack of rain.

Only an inch-and-a-half of rain fell in July. Two-thirds of that rain fell on a single day on July 17. The month of August was not nearly as dry, but rainfall was three-fourths of an inch below normal.

It was not until the end of September that Burlington began to see normal rainfall again. When the rain came, it was heavy. In September, Burlington had 4 inches of rain above average.

For two days last month, Sept. 23 and 24, Burlington simultaneously experienced flooding and drought.

Flooding and drought measurements are not on the same spectrum. Instead, flooding specifically measures the height of rivers, while drought measures the level of dryness in the soil. This can lead to an area being labeled as in drought and in flood at the same time.

“It’s all about heavy rainfall north of Burlington,” Philip said.

Philip said while Burlington may not have gotten much rain, northern Iowa has been inundated with rain.

This past week, Burlington has been in the D-0 stage, which is called “abnormally dry.” This is down from last month when the city was in the D-1 stage, which is “moderate drought”.

Philip said he expects that because of all of the rain, Burlington will fall out of drought stage when readings are taken Thursday.