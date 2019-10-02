Nebraska City Utilities began its semi-annual hydrant flushing work on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

According to Bryan Turner, NCU gas and water superintendent, there are two reasons to flush the hydrants twice a year.

“It flushes out the water mains to help maintain clean water in our system and to insure that the hydrants are working properly,” said Turner.

Turner said that it typically takes a two-man crew about two weeks to flush the city’s 375 fire hydrants, although it can take longer if the crew encounters problems.

Turner said the next scheduled flushing will take place in March or April 2020, weather permitting.

He added that NCU crews did not have the opportunity to flush all the city’s hydrants last spring because of the heavy in March 2019.