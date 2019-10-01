Lourdes Central Catholic Senior Cathy Shawhan has been named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Cathy is the daughter of Buck and Amber Shawhan of Nebraska City.

About 34,000 Commended Students across the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Approximately 1.5 million juniors take the PSAT/NMSQT every year.

The top 3.3 percent are recognized as Commended Scholars.

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” according to a statement from NMSC.

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation,” the statement continued. “We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”