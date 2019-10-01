Lourdes Central Catholic Senior Luke Partsch has been named a National Merit semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Luke is the son of Dave and Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.

Students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/ PSAT, which serves as an initial screen of applicants.

The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in each state.

The approximately 16,000 semifinalists will continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about a semi finalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors received.

Scholarship winners are announced next spring and summer.



