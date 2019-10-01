Lourdes Central Catholic Senior Luke Partsch has been named a National Merit semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Luke is the son of Dave and Tammy Partsch of Nebraska City.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors.
Students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/ PSAT, which serves as an initial screen of applicants.
The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in each state.
The approximately 16,000 semifinalists will continue in the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about a semi finalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors received.
Scholarship winners are announced next spring and summer.
Partsch named National Merit scholarship semifinalist
