The first Otoe County 4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle competition was held recently. This event is new for Otoe County 4-H youth enrolled in 4-H Shooting Sports, specifically BB gun and air rifle.

The 4-H Shooting Sports program offers opportunities for youth to learn safe gun handling skills and sound fundamentals of shooting under the guidance of caring and knowledgeable adult volunteers.

In the BB Gun competition the Junior Division Champion was William Janssen and the Reserve Champion was Wyatt Higgins.

The Intermediate BB Gun Champion was Kellie Mize and Tyler Sears was the Reserve Champion.

The Air Rifle Junior Division Champion was Trevin Huskey, while Aiden Velazco was the Reserve Champion.

The Intermediate Air Rifle Champion was Tyler Sears and Hayden Huskey was named the Reserve Champion.

Countryside Bank of Unadilla donated $2 bills to all participants, while LS Damme Farms of Syracuse sponsored all the Champion and Reserve Champion awards.

Results from the competition are:

BB Gun – Junior Division, ages 8-11

Purple: Wyatt Higgins, William Janssen, Hailey Pfeiffer, and William Simon.

Blue: Ryan Damme and Justus Kreifels.

Red: Ashton Huskey and Aiden Velazco.

Participation ribbon: Jake Janssen, Kaden Knake, Ryan Kirchhoff, and Diego Velazco.

BB Gun – Intermediate Division, ages 12 - 14

Purple: Kellie Mize and Tyler Sears.

Blue: Cody Damme.

Air Rifle – Junior Division, ages 8-11

Purple: Trevin Huskey.

Blue: Aiden Velazco.

Participation ribbon: Diego Velazco.

Air Rifle – Intermediate Division, ages 12 - 14

Purple: Tyler Sears.

Blue: Cody Damme and Hayden Huskey.

For more information on Otoe County 4-H and the 4-H Shooting Sports program contact the Nebraska Extension in Otoe County office at 402-269-2301 or at www.otoe.unl.edu.