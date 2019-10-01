The Morton-James Public Library will host three children’s and one teen event in October.

Children’s events at the library, 923 1st Corso, are an owl-themed story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2;

a pumpkin-themed story time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; and

a Halloween Bash for children from preschool to fifth grade from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The teen library event will be a Scary Story Teen Night featuring “real” ghost stories and snacks from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

Call 402-873-5609, visit the library’s Facebook page or email mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com for more information on these and other upcoming library events.