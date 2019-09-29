Syracuse Area Health is excited to offer 3D mammography for patients—coming soon! We are on schedule for our new Genius™ 3D Mammography™ machine to be installed and ready for use in November of this year. Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers while decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.

In conventional 2D Mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect.

“We are pleased to bring this technology to our patients,” says Syracuse Area Health CEO and President Michael Harvey. “The data is undeniable: This is a better and more precise way to detect breast cancer. We think our patients deserve the best and we are proud to be able to offer it.”

A Genius exam includes both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans. During the tomosynthesis-DIMENSIONAL portion of the exam, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam. Researchers have found that:

The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam finds 20-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41 percent.

Only the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam is FDA approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.

The Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam reduces callbacks by up to 40 percent compared to 2D alone.

For more information about 3D mammography visit www.syracuseareahealth.com.



About Genius™ 3D Mammography™ Exams

The breast is a three-dimensional object composed of different structures located at different heights within the breast. These structures can overlap and cause confusion when viewed as a flat two-dimensional image. This confusion of overlapping of tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. Using breast tomosynthesis technology, the Hologic system creates a 3-dimensional image of the breast structure, which enables radiologists to more clearly see through overlapping tissue to detect cancers, often at an earlier stage.



The Hologic system is the first FDA-approved breast tomosynthesis system in the U.S. Hologic Genius 3D Mammography™ exams are now available in all 50 states and over 50 countries. To date, more than 8 million women have been screened with this advanced screening system.



About Syracuse Area Health

Syracuse Area Health has a rich history of providing high quality, cost effective healthcare to all individuals seeking medical care and serves the Southeast Nebraska area and beyond. We are committed to growing to fit the needs of our community and continuing to provide the best possible care for our friends, family, and neighbors for years to come.

Visit www.syracuseareahealth.com to learn more about our hospital, clinics and services.













