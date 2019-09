The Nevada Kiwanis recently installed new officers and board members. The installation was performed by Randy Griffith, Lt. Governor for Nebraska/Iowa District 11. Pictured left to right are: Ralph Manning, board; Linda Shickell, board; Bob Mittman, treasurer; Jan Kitchen, board; Nancy Port, past president; Joe Melcher, secretary; Mike Wagner, board; Jody Melcher, president; and Lt. Governor, Randy Griffith. Contributed photo