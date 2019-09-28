The public is invited to a Saturday evening, Nov. 2, fundraiser at A View on State Street to benefit the NSEA Children’s Fund and Leading Excellence and Robust Networks (LEARN), nonprofit organizations created to assist children and teachers.

“For 25 years, the Children’s Fund has been helping teachers help students in need. Now, the Fund needs your help to replenish its coffers so it can continue to help needy children in Nebraska,” said Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association (NSEA).

Contributions will help provide basic necessities for children in need and will assist LEARN continue its commitment to support children and education by providing professional development for educators. Research shows that effective teachers are key to student achievement, said Benson.

“More children live in poverty than ever before. Every Nebraska teacher can relate heartbreaking stories about children who arrive at school without a coat or mittens, without the eyeglasses they need, without the supplies they need to complete school tasks.

“Teachers often dip into their own pockets to buy these and other items for children whose families can't afford to do so – but it is impossible for teachers to help every child in need. That's why the NSEA created the Children's Fund,” said Benson.

The Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, with a reception. Dinner follows at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 each. To purchase tickets, send your check to the Children’s Fund Gala, 605 S. 14 St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or register and contribute online at: https://www.nsea.org/gala Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Martha Livingston at 402-475-7611 or email her at martha.livingston@nsea.org

“The evening will include music, a silent auction, wonderful company, conversation and the opportunity to help two worthy causes,” said Benson.

“Your contribution will give a needy child the opportunity to concentrate on learning and the task at hand in the classroom – instead of an empty stomach, cold hands, blurry vision or toothache. Proceeds from the gala will also help ensure that teachers have the tools they need to help every student reach his or her potential.”