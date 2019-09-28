Have you ever wondered about your family’s story? Do you know where your great grandfather and great grandmother were married? Do you know if you have any homesteaders in your past? Join Homestead National Monument of America historian Jonathan Fairchild on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m. at the Homestead Heritage Center to learn the basics of genealogy research.



Fairchild will give a presentation on genealogy research followed by an interactive session using Homestead National Monument of America’s research computers. The program will end with a behind-the-scenes tour of the monument’s artifact collection.



October has been celebrated every year as “Family History Month” since it was named so by Congress in 2001. It is a time of the year to reflect on where we have come from. Visitors are welcome to visit the Homestead Heritage Center during regular business hours to conduct their own family research on the monument’s research computers. Staff and volunteers are available to assist visitors with their research.

“As many as one in three Americans is descended from homesteaders,” stated Homestead National Monument of America Superintendent Mark Engler. “Ninety-three million Americans today can trace their roots back to these pioneer families. The family histories we tell and record here at the park are an important part of the Monument’s mission.”



