October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease.

Breast cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.

The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find breast cancer early when it’s easier to treat.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a chance to raise awareness about the importance of finding breast cancer early. Make a difference! Spread the word about mammograms, and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.

How can National Breast Cancer Awareness Month make a difference?

We can use this opportunity to spread the word about taking steps to detect breast cancer early.

Here are just a few ideas:

Ask doctors and nurses to speak to women about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer. Encourage women ages 40 to 49 to talk with their doctors about when to start getting mammograms. Organize an event to talk with women ages 50 to 74 in your community about getting mammograms every 2 years.

